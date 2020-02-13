SIDNEY – Marilyn Maude (Decker) Langston, 87, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 6:55 p.m. at the Landings of Sidney.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1932, in Amesburg, Canada, the daughter of the late Arnold and Gladys Decker. On Aug. 1, 1949, Marilyn married Richard Wilber Langston, who preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2013.

She is survived by three children, Gloria Gates, Debbie (George) Meyers, and Brenda (James) Davis, all of Sidney; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and three siblings, Fred Decker, of California, Beverly Schloss, of Mississippi, and Joe Decker, of Florida.

Marilyn was preceded in death by son, Richard Allen Langston; brother, Dan Decker; sister, Marylou McMasters; two great-granddaughters, Kristen and Kaitlin Osborn; and son-in-law, William Gates.

Mrs. Langston retired after 22 years working for Stolle Company in Sidney. Marilyn loved to go shopping, play cards and do ceramic painting. She loved to watch all her grandchildren's extracurricular activities and attend Sunday family events.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with Rev. Phil Chilcote officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Marilyn's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Langston family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.comw.cromesfh.com.