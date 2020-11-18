NEW BREMEN — Marion C. "Mamie" Rump, age 85 of New Bremen, of New Bremen, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:30 P.M.at the Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Choices of St. Marys where she had resided for the past few years.

She was born on January 30, 1935 in Celina, the daughter of the late Joseph V. and Mary A. (Schoesser) Meier. On July 30, 1957 she married Edward E. Rump, who died on December 20, 2016.

She is survived by her children: Ed (Barb) Rump of New Bremen, Lori Garman of New Bremen, and Jeff (Beth) Rump of Golden, Colorado; her grandchildren: Eddie (Rickie) Rump, Jason Rump, Christan (Kris) Hyde, Robyn (Nate) Schwieterman, and Brian Garman, and her great-grandchildren: Allison Rump, Everett and Piper Hyde, Noah and Ivan Schwieterman, a brother Robert Meier of St. Marys, and a sister in-law Beverly Plattner of New Bremen.

Along with her parents and husband, Mamie was preceded in death by her brothers: Herbert, Joseph, and Brother Norbert Meier, and a brother in-law Ralph Plattner.

Mamie had been a long-time member of The Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. She was a graduate of Celina Immaculate Conception School. She then attended Mount St. Joseph School of Nursing in Cincinnati, where she graduated with honors. Over the years, she was a nurse with Dr. Beach and Dr. Ziegenbusch in New Bremen, at Otis Hospital in Celina, and later at the clinic at Goodyear in St. Marys. She retired as a surgical nurse from Joint Twp. Dist. Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. Mamie was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan since the 1950's, and she always enjoyed watching them play either on television or in person. She also was a loyal fan of the New Bremen Cardinals, attending countless events, and was also a member of the Athletic Boosters and Music Boosters. She always enjoyed coffee time with her friends, and spending time with her family at the yearly summer sausage making parties, and being entertained by her great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. to pray the Rosary followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 at The Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen, with Rev. Fr. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst officiating. The Mass will also be live-streamed, and the links can be found on the church's website: www.hrcatholic.org. Inurnment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen.

The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing be observed at the services. Memorial contributions in memory of Mamie can be made to Grand Lake Hospice (1122 E. Spring Street, Saint Marys, OH 45885). Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and online condolences to the family can be left at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.