SIDNEY — Marion L. Elsner, age 78, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County.

He was born Nov. 14, 1940, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Walter H. Elsner and Mildred (Cox) Elsner. He married Beverly (Eshman) Elsner on May 7, 1960, and she survives.

Marion is survived by children, Debbie (John) Kellison, of Middleburg, Florida, Jacqueline (Gerald) Holman, of Sidney, Patti (Mike) Steiner, of New Bremen, Lawrence (Julie) Elsner, of Syracuse, New York, Joseph Elsner, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Robert Elsner, of Sidney; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by brother Richard Elsner.

Marion retired from General Motors in Moraine after 30 years of faithful service. He was a 1959 graduate of Sidney High School, lifelong member of Sidney Knights of Columbus, and an active member and past president of Sidney Eagles. He ushered at Holy Angels for many years, and was a faithful member of the church. Marion enjoyed fishing and hunting mushrooms. He was a Browns fan and loved Ohio State Football.

Family and friends may call Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church.

