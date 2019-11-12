SIDNEY — Marjorie Mary Crusey, 90, of Sidney, passed away on Nov. 10, 2019, at 12:10 a.m., at the Ohio Living, Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

Marjorie was born on Oct. 18, 1929, just outside Fort Loramie, the daughter of Joseph and Clara (Doseck) Sherman. Both parents have preceded her in death. On April 7, 1951, she married Elmer Crusey Jr., and he passed away in 2006.

Marjorie had five children, Teresa (Bucky) Knapp, of Sidney, Lynne Layman, of Oklahoma, Neil (Lora) Crusey, of Sidney, Michael Crusey, of Sidney, and Kurt Crusey, of Sidney. She had seven grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Ali, Jolene, Erin, Halee and Heather, along with 15 great-grandchildren.

Marjorie retired from Wagner Manufacturing in Sidney, from the accounting department. She was a parishioner of Holy Angels Catholic Church. And a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and her big interest was playing Bridge. She loved her family very much and enjoyed their company. Elmer and Marjorie also served the MRDD Community for many years, having served on Boards, and various projects throughout their time. She was a truly devoted mother, and gave of her life to others.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio St., Sidney, from 6 to 8 p.n., on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Frank Amberger, celebrant. Burial will follow Mass at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's memory to Holy Angels Catholic Church, or to the Shelby County MRDD.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home