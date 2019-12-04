HOUSTON — Marjorie L. Delaet, age 78, of Houston, passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 29, 1941, at Gibbons Hospital, Celina, to the late Wilbert and Lorena (Weitzel) Boeckman. She married Clarence Robert Delaet on June 29, 1963, at Immaculate Conception Church, Celina, and he survives in Houston.

She also survived by sons and wives, Brian and Lula Delaet and Chad and Ann Delaet, all of Russia; grandchildren, Emma, Casey, Levi and Weston; brothers and sisters, Diane and Bob Christian, Ansonia, Janice and Roger Osterloh, Ansonia, Marvin and Diane Boeckman, Wapakoneta, Don and Linda Boeckman, Ansonia, John and Martha Boeckman, Celina, Karen and Allen Ashley, Decatur Indiana, and Sue Boeckman, Celina; and brother-in-law, Paul and Elaine Delaet, Houston.

She was preceded in death by brother, Robert "Bo" Boeckman.

She was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, and Houston Grange. She was retired from Davis Meats and was a CCD Teacher at St. Peter & Paul Church, Newport. Margie enjoyed cooking, baking and quilting.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, with the Rev. Martin Fox celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia, from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.