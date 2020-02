MCEWEN, Tenn. – Mrs. Marjorie Helen Van Fossen, age 96, of McEwen, Tennessee, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in McEwen, Tennessee.

Mrs. Van Fossen was born Oct. 11, 1923, in Deerfield, Kansas, to George and Ida Helen Hefner Uphoff. She is a retired head teller for Liberty Food Downtown. Mrs. Van Fossen was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in McEwen, member of American Legion, Legion of Mary, and Schoenstatt Shrine of Blessed Virgin Mary.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Ohio. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: St. Patrick's School, 175 St. Patrick St., McEwen, TN 37101, and masses said for Mrs. Van Fossen.

Survivors include four children, Sharon Burns (Jimmy), of McEwen, Tennessee, Vicki James (Jesse), of McEwen, Tennessee, Janice Jones (Jack), of Muskego, Wisconsin, Dan Van Fossen (Cheryl), of Sidney, Ohio; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Carl "Sonny" Van Fossen; parents, George and Ida Helen Hefner Uphoff; two children, Carl Van Fossen and Sondra Van Fossen; and two grandchildren, Ben Jones and John Burns.