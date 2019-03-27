BILOXI, Miss. — Marjorie Jane Richards, formerly of Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, in Biloxi, Mississippi, following an extended illness.

Marjorie was born to James and Carolyn Spangler on Sept. 4, 1935. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1953 and then began a 4-year service with the US Navy Waves where she specialized in Public Relations & Communications. Following her service she relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she met and married Roger Ray Richards. They eventually settled in Gulfport, Mississippi.

She is survived by two sons, Roger Ray Richards Jr. and John Richards; four grandchildren, Ryan Ray Richards, Jennifer Martin, Stuart Harris and Shannon Harris; four great-grandchildren, Stephani, Madison, Layton and Trey; and close friends, Ruby Threadgill and Cheryl Munoz.

Marjorie came from a large family of 11 brothers and sisters, Carolyn (Tom) Grossman, Jim Spangler, John (Linda) Spangler, Sue (Don) Fair, Donald (Judy) Spangler, Darrell (Faye) Spangler, Hank (Ida) Spangler, Edward (Cheryl) Spangler and Dan (Susan) Spangler; and 58 nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roger Richards, brothers, Jim and Hank Spangler and two nephews.

Marjorie's hobbies included included cooking, painting and enjoying family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who always had kind words for anyone who crossed her path. Her smile always radiated love and joy to all. She will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held on March 28, 2019 ,at St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Gulfport Mississippi, at 11 a.m.

In leiu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Marjorie's honor to St. Peter's By The Sea Episcopal Youth Group, 1909 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501.