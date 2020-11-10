MARIA STEIN — Mark A. Homan age 64 of Maria Stein, Ohio died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 2, 1956 in New Bremen, Ohio to the late Arnold & Lilian (Meier) Homan. His mother still resides in Maria stein.

He married Diane Wendeln on September 9, 1978 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Maria Stein, Ohio. She survives in Maria Stein. He is also survived by sons and wives: Ron & Kim Homan, New Bremen and Tom & Joyce Homan, Minster, 7 grandchildren: Sam, Lilly, Charlie, Tyler, Olivia, Carter and Alex, brothers & sisters: Mary & Marvin Geier, Coldwater, Dave & Marge Homan, New Bremen, Karen & Ken Broering, Maria Stein, Teresa & Roger Bertke, St. Marys, Marlene & Brian Gagel, Maria Stein, Dan & Lisa Homan, New Bremen, brothers-in-law: Don & Bev Holthaus, Fort Loramie, Gary Wendeln, New Bremen & special friend Sue Wehrman.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother Pat Homan, sister Annette, niece Sarah Holthaus, in-laws Charles & Irma Wendeln.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Maria Stein Knights of St. John, and Young Farmers. He was a graduate of New Bremen High School in 1974. Mark was a lifelong farmer which was his passion. He helped start the Fennig-Homan Crop Insurance business and the Mark Homan & Sons custom work business, which his sons help to continue the legacy. Mark loved his family, especially his grandkids. He loved 4-H and watching his sons and his oldest grandson playing football and he just loved to have fun. He also enjoyed Thursday card nights with buddies and tractor pulls. He and Diane enjoyed going to all the grandkids sporting events and school events. They also like to go to the fair, many shows, bus excursions and spending time with family and friends. They also started the first Young Farmers Breakfast. Mark was a friend to everyone a good father and dedicated husband.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday November 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein. Mass will be live streamed at marioncatholiccommunity.org Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maria Stein. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 1 to 6 PM on Sunday, November 15 and from 9 to 10 AM on Monday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.