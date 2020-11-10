1/1
Mark A. Homan
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARIA STEIN — Mark A. Homan age 64 of Maria Stein, Ohio died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 2, 1956 in New Bremen, Ohio to the late Arnold & Lilian (Meier) Homan. His mother still resides in Maria stein.

He married Diane Wendeln on September 9, 1978 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Maria Stein, Ohio. She survives in Maria Stein. He is also survived by sons and wives: Ron & Kim Homan, New Bremen and Tom & Joyce Homan, Minster, 7 grandchildren: Sam, Lilly, Charlie, Tyler, Olivia, Carter and Alex, brothers & sisters: Mary & Marvin Geier, Coldwater, Dave & Marge Homan, New Bremen, Karen & Ken Broering, Maria Stein, Teresa & Roger Bertke, St. Marys, Marlene & Brian Gagel, Maria Stein, Dan & Lisa Homan, New Bremen, brothers-in-law: Don & Bev Holthaus, Fort Loramie, Gary Wendeln, New Bremen & special friend Sue Wehrman.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother Pat Homan, sister Annette, niece Sarah Holthaus, in-laws Charles & Irma Wendeln.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Maria Stein Knights of St. John, and Young Farmers. He was a graduate of New Bremen High School in 1974. Mark was a lifelong farmer which was his passion. He helped start the Fennig-Homan Crop Insurance business and the Mark Homan & Sons custom work business, which his sons help to continue the legacy. Mark loved his family, especially his grandkids. He loved 4-H and watching his sons and his oldest grandson playing football and he just loved to have fun. He also enjoyed Thursday card nights with buddies and tractor pulls. He and Diane enjoyed going to all the grandkids sporting events and school events. They also like to go to the fair, many shows, bus excursions and spending time with family and friends. They also started the first Young Farmers Breakfast. Mark was a friend to everyone a good father and dedicated husband.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday November 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein. Mass will be live streamed at marioncatholiccommunity.org Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maria Stein. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 1 to 6 PM on Sunday, November 15 and from 9 to 10 AM on Monday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.


Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
NOV
16
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 10, 2020
Dear Lilian and family,
We are so sorry for your loss. May your happy memories of Mark bring you comfort and peace. Our sincere prayers, love and compassion to you all.
The Lester Bruns Family
Lester Bruns
Friend
November 10, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the entire Homan family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Emmy& Gary
Gary& Emmy Bensman
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
Diane, Ron, Tom, and all of the Homan family, I am praying for you all in this difficult time. Big hugs to you all.
Jackie Homan
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
I, would like to express my sympathy to Diane, Ron, & Tom and Mark Homan's whole family on Mark Homan's passing.
John Riethman
Friend
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jay and Pam (Schmiesing) Sturwold
November 9, 2020
Our sympathy to all the family. Sending prayers and hugs during this difficult time.
Roger and Cheryl Barlage
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved