Mark Barga

ANNA — Mark T. Barga, age 72, of Anna, passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at Fairhaven Nursing Home, Sidney.

He was born Feb. 21, 1948, in Sidney, to the late Marcellus and Sarann (Wolaver) Barga. A stepmother, Annabelle Barga, also preceded him in death. He married Shirley J. (Davis) Barga on Jan. 29, 1967, and she preceded him in death July 28, 2009.

Left to cherish his memory are children, Mark A. (Lorri) Barga, of Anna, and Don (Chris) Newman, of Anna; grandchildren, Nathaniel Newman, of West Liberty, Mary (Jakob) Argabright, of Piqua, Nicole Barga, of Anna, and Zachery Barga, of Anna; great-grandson, Carter Newman, of Anna; and great-granddaughter, Hunter Newman, of West Liberty. Also surviving are siblings, Robert (Rhonda) Barga, of Lebanon, Tennessee, Diane (Rodney) New, of Anna, Terry Barga, of Sidney, and Kathy Williams, of Bismarck, North Dakota; and brother-in-law, Richard Sharp, of Anna.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, wife and sisters, Laura Barga and Linda Sharp.

Mark retired after 23 years of faithful service from the Sidney Fire Department. He has also performed general contracting work in the Sidney area. He was a member of the Trinity Church of The Brethren in Sidney. He loved to travel with his family, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He especially enjoyed his time spent with his family and grandkids.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Brent Driver officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Hardin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice in Mark's memory.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Per Gov. DeWine's request, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required.