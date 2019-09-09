SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Mark Franklin Andrews, 60, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in South Bend, Indiana. He was a former resident of Sidney.

Mark was born March 8, 1959, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Frank and Jean Andrews. He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Andrews; and sister, Pammie Andrews.

On Oct. 14, 1989, Mark married Virginia (Reck) Andrews, and she survives. Mark is also survived by their children, Mary Andrews, Leyna Andrews, Patrick (Leanne) Andrews, and Merisa (Dustin) Radabaugh; grandchildren, Talicia, Charles, Soso, Secret and Bradley; his mother, Imogene (Jones) Andrews; brother, Matthew (Diane) Andrews; and sister, Missy (Eric) Lange.

Mark proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the VFW Post in Rolling Prairie, Indiana. Mark was a man of faith and strong Christian beliefs. He had many different talents; a true jack of all trades. Mark loved to tinker in the garage and "try" to fix things. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed taking his family camping, fishing and even golfing in years past. Mark had a great sense of humor and loved to make others smile. He was an incredible family man; his pride and joy were his wife, children and grandchildren. Mark was a 1977 graduate of Fairlawn High School and was a true fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the Houston Congregational Christian Church, 4883 Russia Houston Road, Houston, Ohio 45333. Pastor Kris Geise will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite .