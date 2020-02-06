SIDNEY — Marlen E. Harrod, age 96, of Sidney, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1923, in Shelby County to the late Homer and Celia (Elliott) Harrod. He and the former Lois Coverstone were married on May 15, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Marlen was serving with the US Army. The couple was married for 68 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four brothers (Frederick, Max, Jerry and Jack), a great-granddaughter, Ashley, and son-in-law, Dale Little.

He is survived by two daughters, Barba Little, of Beavercreek, and Sandra (Dennis) Baseley, of Centerville; three grandchildren, Kristen (Christopher) Woycke, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) George and Shannon (Gregory) Kaskey; seven great-grandchildren Jenna, Brady, Nick, Carson, Katie, Graham and Bryce and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Harrod graduated from Perry Rural High School in l942 and lived in Shelby County his entire life. He was engaged in farming for over 70 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Sidney, the Farm Bureau and the American Legion.

A private graveside service was held at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.