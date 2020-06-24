Marlene Peltier

SIDNEY — Marlene C. (Albers) Peltier, age 68, of North County Road 25A, Sidney, passed away of natural causes early Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020.

She was born May 19, 1952, in Sidney, Ohio, to Dorothy (Wolters) Albers, of McCartyville, and the late Julius Albers. On Aug. 26, 1972, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in McCartyville, Marlene married Dr. Michael L. Peltier, who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2015.

Surviving are twin daughters, Katherine and Mitchell Treece, of Findlay, and Karen and Paul Schmerge, of Jackson Center, and a son, Jonathan and Kim (Bergman) Peltier, of Minster, along with five grandchildren, Natalie and Colin Treece, twins Katie and Luke Schmerge and Nicholas Peltier; sister-in-law, Vicki Grilliot, of Houston, and niece, Amanda and Jay McCollum, of New Bremen.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Lester and Rogene Peltier; brother-in-law, James Grilliot and a niece Kelly Grilliot.

Marlene was a graduate of Anna High School before continuing studies to obtain licensure as a Registered Nurse. She retired in 2015 from the podiatry practice of her late husband, Dr. Michael L. Peltier, in Sidney, where she had been an R.N. and office manager. Previously, she was employed as a R.N. at various hospitals in departments including obstetrics, surgery and neonatal care (NICU) research.

Marlene attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and was active in the Rosary Alter Society. She was a member of the Minster Eagles Auxiliary, National Street Rod Association, a charter member of American Business Women Association and the Ohio and the American Podiatric Medical Association Auxiliary. She also belonged to numerous agricultural and alpaca organizations. She was a past member of the Sidney Moose. Marlene was a music enthusiast. She enjoyed listening to many genres of music and especially playing her accordion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church in McCartyville with the Rev. John Tonkin presiding. Social distancing will be in practice.

Memorials in Marlene's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charities of choice. Flowers and gifts can be delivered to Scared Heart Church in McCartyville, Ohio.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.