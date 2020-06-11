SIDNEY — Marlies Edith Lee, 77, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 3:20 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1942, in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of the late Martha Edith Miles. On July 31, 1965, Marlies married William E. Lee, who preceded her in death Aug. 4, 1982.

She is survived by son, Mike Allen Lee, of Sidney; three grandchildren, Jocelyn Maher and Jace Edwards, both of LaFayette, Georgia, and Maliyah Slife, of Sidney; and nine great-grandchildren, Kamron, Jaden, Chas, Lain, Harper, Piper, Jordan, Peyton and Miami, all of LaFayette, Georgia.

Marlies was preceded in death by son, Don Thompson, father, five sisters and three brothers.

Marlies retired from LeRoi in Sidney working as a laborer. She enjoyed going to the casino, spoiling her grandchildren and watching her nephew's football and basketball games. Marlies was a member of Russell Road Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Fred Gillenwater officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Russell Road Church in Marlies' memory.

