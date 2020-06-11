Marlies Lee
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlies's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Marlies Edith Lee, 77, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 3:20 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1942, in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of the late Martha Edith Miles. On July 31, 1965, Marlies married William E. Lee, who preceded her in death Aug. 4, 1982.

She is survived by son, Mike Allen Lee, of Sidney; three grandchildren, Jocelyn Maher and Jace Edwards, both of LaFayette, Georgia, and Maliyah Slife, of Sidney; and nine great-grandchildren, Kamron, Jaden, Chas, Lain, Harper, Piper, Jordan, Peyton and Miami, all of LaFayette, Georgia.

Marlies was preceded in death by son, Don Thompson, father, five sisters and three brothers.

Marlies retired from LeRoi in Sidney working as a laborer. She enjoyed going to the casino, spoiling her grandchildren and watching her nephew's football and basketball games. Marlies was a member of Russell Road Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Fred Gillenwater officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Russell Road Church in Marlies' memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Lee family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved