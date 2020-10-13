Martha Counts

SIDNEY — Martha Virginia Counts, 92, Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at St. Marys Joint Township Hospital, St. Marys, Ohio.

She was born Dec. 28, 1927, in Sidney, Ohio the daughter of Edward and Erma (Starrett) Kupper.

Martha was retired from Wagner Manufacturing and had a great interest in her large family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and had a long enough life to see her great-great grandchildren! She was a happy and genuinely nice lady.

Surviving are two children, Karen (Andy) Schmidt and Russ (Jane (Downey) Counts; one brother, Robert Kupper; and grandchildren, Tammy (Phillip) Jackson, Jodi (Ben) Kirtley, Tanya Counts, Tony (Brittney) Counts and Russell (Ashly) Counts; great-grandchildren, Shay, Dominique, Isiah, Mya, Mitch, Madalyn, Tyler, Taylor, Mikaila, Shauna, Antonio, Kaleb, Niko and Truman; and great-great-grandchildren, Saige, Myles, Savannah and Scotty.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Donald, and two sisters, Betty Hughes and Marilyn Kloeker, and a son.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. If you show any symptoms of COVID-19, please pay your respects online. Also, social distancing and the normal precautions should be taken and common sense be utilized.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, the Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial immediately following at Graceland Cemetery.

Any memorial contributions may be made in Martha's memory to Shelby County Animal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road, Sidney, OH 45365. (937)498-7201.

