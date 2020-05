Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Martha Jean Johnson, age 97, of Piqua passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Springmeade Health Care, Tipp City. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.



