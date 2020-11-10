MINSTER — Martha M. Arling, age 88, of Minster, OH died on November 8, 2020 of natural causes at the St.Henry Gardens.

She was born on June 4, 1932 in Minster, Ohio to the late Charles and Alvina (Fortman) Schroeder. She married Virgil Arling on July 24, 1954 and they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary this year. She was a graduate of Minster High School.

Surviving are her children, Jerry and Barb Arling of Minster; Cindy and Terry Liette of Coldwater; Brenda and Bill McCroskey of Sidney; Linda and Brad Holdren of New Bremen; Jeff and Marna Arling of Minster; Mark and Karen Arling of Greenville; Chris and Bruce Shinabery of Minster; and Mike and Chyna Arling of New Bremen. An infant son Joseph Henry was stillborn. She has a total of 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephew.

Surviving along with her husband, Virgil are siblings Marlene and Nick Hoelscher of Minster and Virgil (Butch) and Katie Schroeder of Tipp City.

Preceding her in death was a sister and spouse, Carol and Fred Perise along with in-laws Walt and Vera Arling; Elmer and Millie Arling; Dorothy and Arnold Hoelscher; and Irene Arling.

Martha was a lifelong of St. Augustine Church, Minster. She worked for Sherman's Pharmacy and then became a homemaker, raising 8 children and supporting Virgil in his construction jobs and activities with the American Legion. Together, they traveled extensively to various meetings and conventions all over the state of Ohio and the United States, including Hawaii. They had many friends within the American Legion.

She was active in the Legion Auxiliary Unit 387 and served as Post President for 17 years and District of Ohio President for 4 years. She served as chairman of many committees including Children and Youth, Americanism, and Oratorical Contest. She was instrumental in working with high school students in applying for scholarships through the American Legion and attending Buckeye Girl's State.

Along with her husband, Virgil, she organized the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Minster for 10 years. While Virgil was American Legion District historian, she was the photographer and detail person in putting the books together and making sure all the names were correct. In total, they won ten first place Ohio and National awards.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and one of the best bakers and cooks around.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Fr. Frankline Rayappa Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 to 7 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and from 9 to 9:30 AM on Friday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Legion Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.