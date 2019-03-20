ANNA — Martha Schroeder, age 77, of Anna, went to be with the Lord at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Wilson Health, Sidney.

She was born on July 6, 1941, in Osgood, to the late Frank and Rosa (Mueller) Grieshop. She married Edward Schroeder on October 20, 1972, in St. Nicholas Church, Osgood, and he survives in Anna.

She is also survived by children, David and Bridget Schroeder, of Southgate Michigan, Maria Schroeder and Michael Tinstman, of Boston, Massachusetts, Theresa and Scott Meiring, of Sidney, and John Schroeder, of Anna; six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Patrick, and Katrina Meiring, Adam and Julia Schroeder and Nora Tinstman; brothers and sisters, Louis and Mary Grieshop, of Versailles, Betty Lange, of St. Henry, MaryAnn and Carl Pohl, of Maria Stein, Linus and Jane Grieshop, of Minster, Robert and Judith Grieshop, of Yorkshire, Frank and Jean Grieshop, of Russia, Jerome and Donna Grieshop, of Yorkshire, Florence Wenning, of Springboro, Jane and Nicholas Varney, of Homer, Alaska, and Nancy Grieshop, of Kettering.

She was preceded in death by son, Daniel "Danny" Schroeder; brother, Albert Grieshop; and in-laws, Alfred Lange and Robert Wenning.

Martha was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, and the Rosary Altar Sodality.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church with the Rev. Steve Mondiek celebrant. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, 61 S. Hanover St., Minster, from 1 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, March 24, and at Sacred Heart Church, McCartyville, on Monday, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.