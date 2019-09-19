SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Martin Thomas "Butch" Foster II, age 68, passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, at 4:45 p.m. from a motorcycle accident in San Diego, California.

He was born Dec. 15, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Martin Thomas and Betty Lou "Bynum" Foster.

Butch was married to Bennie Jean Verdugo on Aug. 28, 1982, in San Diego, California, and she survives. He is also survived by one daughter, Adella Nunez and her husband David Nunez II, and two grandsons, Jesse Nunez and Juliano Nunez, all of El Cajon, California. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Adella Murray, and sisters Veronica "Roni" (Jack) Doseck, of Tipp City, Ohio, and Jodelle "Jody" (Doug) Cron, of Fletcher, Ohio, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Peggy Sue.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Betty (Bob) Carr and Martin Foster, twin sister, Marlene "Red" (Vernon) Castle II, and father-in-law, William Murray.

He was a proud U. S. Marine from 1969-1990 serving our country for 20 years.

He loved riding his motorcycle, collecting guns and coming home to Ohio each year for the Miami County Fair in August and visiting family and friends.

Butch loved being with his family and friends who will mourn his loss.

Butch requested that his body be cremated and a full military service will be held for him on Oct. 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego,California.