FINDLAY — Marveline O. Clark, 100, of Findlay passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Taylor Place in Findlay. She was born on Jan. 2, 1920, to the late Harry and Mabel (Linker) Clinehens in Maplewood, Ohio. On Oct. 14, 1945, she married James R. Clark, who preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 1985. Marveline is survived by a daughter, Cindy (James W.) Fletcher, of Findlay, and a granddaughter, Tisha (Travis) Lumbrezer. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Josie, Ron, D.J. and Alexi; great-great-grandchildren, Brayden, Dominic, Caleb, Ava, Alaina and Alayla; stepgrandchildren, Jim (Kelly) Fletcher, Jerry (Terry) Fletcher and Terri (Jerry) Blair; nine stepgreat-grandchildren, and 12 stepgreat-great-grandchildren. Marveline is also survived by brothers, Bernard (Phyllis) Clinehens, of Maplewood, Ohio, and Gerald (Gertrude) Clinehens, of Quincy, Ohio; and sister, Beverly Like, of Minster, Ohio. Marveline was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey W. Clark on July 7, 1983; two sisters, Rosemary Pence and Olive Clark; and a granddaughter, Tiffany Reimund. She was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Findlay. There will be no local visitation or funeral service. There will be a graveside service at the Glen Cemetery, 17500 State Route 47, Port Jefferson, OH 45360 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Mitchell of Maplewood Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Marveline's name to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 120 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, OH 45840. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Ave., Findlay, OH 45840. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.