SIDNEY — Marvie Edna Steele, age 69, of Sidney, passed away March 8, 2019, at Wilson Health Emergency Room.

She was born Aug. 9, 1949, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Dale Riley and Mollie (Williams) Riley.

Marvie is survived by children, Robert Lowe, of Sidney, Marla Scherer, of Kettering, Jimmy (Sharon) Martin, of Sidney, and Randy Lowe, of Sidney; grandchildren Jennifer Scherer, Heather Scherer, Kyla Scherer and Makaylie Martin; great-grandchildren Samantha, Adelina, Aiden, Lukas, Brayden and Charli; sisters, Ruth Heatherly, of Lima, Kenny (Helen) Patton, of Olive Springs, Tennessee, Harold (Beverly) Beaver, of Sidney, and Doris Linton, of Troy.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Makenzie Martin, and one brother, Clifford Riley.

Marvie retired after 22 years of faithful services at Sidney Care Center working in laundry and housekeeping. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and loved being around her family. She enjoyed playing online games on her Kindle, and watching comedies and sitcoms. Marvie was a member of the Church of God.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Harold McKnight officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society in Marvie's memory.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.