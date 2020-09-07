WAPAKONETA — Marvin A. "Zeke" Regula, 76, of Wapakoneta, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, in his home.

He was born Dec. 25, 1943 to the late Harry and Gladys (Oakley) Regula.

On Nov. 20, 1965, he married Judy (Serr) Regula who survives. Zeke is also survived by two children Austin (Amy) Regula, of Wapakoneta, and Rhonda (Dean) Wildermuth, of Lewistown; four grandchildren, Clayton Wildermuth, Alexis Regula, Colton Wildermuth, and Carson Regula; two Godchildren, Kantessa Stewart, of Sidney, and Marc Copeland, of Lewistown. Also surviving are his brother Raymond, of Jackson Center; his sister Twyla (William) Ridder, of Westerville; his sisters-in-law Connie Regula, of Bellefontaine, and Nancy Jo Regula, of Jackson Center; and his brother- and sister-in- law, Fred and Gloria Zwiebel, of Maplewood. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Zeke was preceded in death by his brother Melvin Regula, and his brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Janice Regula.

Zeke graduated from Jackson Center High School in 1961. In 1962 he went to work for Landmark of Auglaize County where he served as manager in Gutman, New Knoxville, and the Uniopolis grain terminal. In 1977 he became a full-time farmer which was his life's dream. He loved working outside and seeing God's miracles all around him. His love for farming came to life in his children as they both farm and share his dream today. He has enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow to love the farm life as well.

Zeke served as the fiscal officer for Clay Township for 28 years and served many years as the advisor of the Happy Herdsmen 4-H club. His 4-H love settled around showing steers, and he watched as both children and all of his grandchildren again followed in his footsteps.

In addition to watching the kids and grandkids show steers, Zeke also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their sports and tractor pulling adventures. He loved life and everything in it. He was a loving husband, father and friend.

In the last 20 years Zeke has enjoyed calling square dances. He loved going to the Winner's Harvest Barn and being around so many young people who knew how or were just learning to square dance. He is probably getting a set together in Heaven as we speak.

Zeke loved playing cards. In the last few years, he has learned how to play Bridge and that was his favorite. He also enjoyed playing cards with his gang at Booghers, and he enjoyed his morning coffee groups at the Heidout and Meyers tavern.

Zeke's smile and laughter will be missed by many. He was a very positive and fun-loving person. He enjoyed life to the fullest.

Zeke was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Montra where he served as financial officer for a number of years. He loved singing bass in the choir, and his voice could be heard above all. He also served as a trustee for the church and played on their Dart Ball Team.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St. in Jackson Center. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor David Sanders at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Austin's barn, 21766 State Route 720 in Wapakoneta. Burial will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Gutman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial donations be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 17716 High Street, Anna, Ohio 45302, Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys, Ohio 45885, or to the Jackson Center Athletic Boosters, 18450 Southland Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio 45895.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Jackson Center is honored to serve the Regula family