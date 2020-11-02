1/1
Marvin J. Huber
MINSTER — Marvin J. Huber, age 95, of Minster died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Sycamore Glen Healthcare, Miamisburg.

He was born June 13, 1925 in Burkettsville to the late Leo & Olga (Hemmelgarn) Huber. He married Florence (Uhlenhake) on September 17, 1949 in St. Henry. She survives in Minster.

He had five children: Bill (Kelly) Huber of Moss Beach, CA, James Huber (Deceased), Karen (Robert) Leinenger of Chicago, IL, Connie (Dick) Roth of Williamston, MI, and Susan (Mike) Gengler of Denver, CO; 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; siblings and in-laws, Fred Huber of Dayton, Harry Huber of Dayton, Jean (Dan) Schmidt of Hamilton, Ralph Huber of Dayton, Gladys (Luke) Kremer of Dayton, Ruth DeCurtins of Texas, Roma Tilger of Dayton, Leon Hitner of Weather Ford, TX and Ann O'Neill of Daniel Island, SC.

He was preceded in death by siblings Carol and Lester, 6 sisters-in-law and 4 brothers-in-law.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, the Orphan Society of the church and CCD teacher. He graduated from Notre Dame in 1947, served as an ensign in the US Navy during WWII. Also a member of the Minster, K of C, American Legion, V.F.W. and F.O.E. 1391. Marvin was an insurance Agent for Minster Insurance Agency and served on the boards of Minster Bank, Auglaize County Library, and Minster Zoning Board. Marvin was instrumental in establishing the Minster Library.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Augustine Church, Minster. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 to 6 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 and a private family viewing on Thursday. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Donor's choice. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.


Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
