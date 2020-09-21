1/1
Marvin Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Marvin Lee Martin, age 60, a longtime resident of Sidney, Ohio, and 1978 graduate of Sidney High School, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, peacefully at his home.

He was born in Sidney, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 1960, to Jimmie Lee and Dorothy (Sutton) Martin. He was the owner of Marvin's Garage, Sidney, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Marvin is survived by his two sisters, Jennie L. Martin, Clarksville, Indiana, and Pamela Powers (Wayne), Franklin, Tennessee, as well as their children, David Tomerlin (Shannon), Windi Lawrence (Steve), Tyler Jonas (Shelby), Joshua Powers (Kelly) and Oliver Powers, and many great-nieces and nephews. Marvin also is survived by his uncle and aunt, David and Linda Sutton, Indianapolis, Indiana, and his many cousins; Aunt Shelby Sheaks, Sidney, Ohio, and her children, Debbie Martin, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sharon Martin Steele, Lima, Ohio, Kenny Martin Jr., Sidney, Ohio, and Scott Martin, Piqua, Ohio.

Marvin's wishes was to be cremated and set free in Key West, Florida, one of his favorite places. A celebration of life "party" will be at a future date.

Arrangements made by the Adams Funeral Home, Sidney, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved