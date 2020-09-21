Marvin Martin

SIDNEY — Marvin Lee Martin, age 60, a longtime resident of Sidney, Ohio, and 1978 graduate of Sidney High School, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, peacefully at his home.

He was born in Sidney, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 1960, to Jimmie Lee and Dorothy (Sutton) Martin. He was the owner of Marvin's Garage, Sidney, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Marvin is survived by his two sisters, Jennie L. Martin, Clarksville, Indiana, and Pamela Powers (Wayne), Franklin, Tennessee, as well as their children, David Tomerlin (Shannon), Windi Lawrence (Steve), Tyler Jonas (Shelby), Joshua Powers (Kelly) and Oliver Powers, and many great-nieces and nephews. Marvin also is survived by his uncle and aunt, David and Linda Sutton, Indianapolis, Indiana, and his many cousins; Aunt Shelby Sheaks, Sidney, Ohio, and her children, Debbie Martin, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sharon Martin Steele, Lima, Ohio, Kenny Martin Jr., Sidney, Ohio, and Scott Martin, Piqua, Ohio.

Marvin's wishes was to be cremated and set free in Key West, Florida, one of his favorite places. A celebration of life "party" will be at a future date.

Arrangements made by the Adams Funeral Home, Sidney, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.