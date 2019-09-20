BROOKVILLE — Marvin W. Wilson, 53, of Brookville, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sept. 10, 2019, after a two-year battle with ALS.

Born Marvin William Wilson on Sept. 19, 1965, he was a 1983 graduate of Fairlawn High School, and retired from FedEx Freight in Vandalia, Ohio. after diagnosis in 2017.

Marvin was a proud patriot and military father to both of his sons. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his new granddaughter, Hazel. A huge fan of all sports, both college and pro, Marvin also loved to spend time with family and friends at NASCAR and other sporting events and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Marvin also had a love for music, and would often attend shows of his favorite cover bands.

Marvin resided in Brookville, Ohio, with his longtime companion and girlfriend, Nese Weathington, along with her children, Kianna and Josh Rhodus. He is survived by his two sons from a previous marriage, Andrew John "A.J." Wilson and Scott Allen Wilson, with granddaughter Hazel Wilson, all residing in Sidney. Also surviving are Marvin's parents, Joe and Shirley (Bohlier) Wilson, of Sidney, sister Shelly (Wilson) Mann, of Sidney, and niece Shayna (Mann) Lukowski, of Indianapolis.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., with acelebration of life service beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Fairlawn Local School, 18800 Johnston Road, Sidney, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to the ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220.