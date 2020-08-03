CASSELLA — Mary Alice Ahrns, age 89 of Cassella, died on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her residence in Cassella.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1931, in St. Henry to the late Ray and Hilda (Schulte) Heitkamp. On July 12, 1950, she married Julius Ahrns, her husband of over 65 years, and he died March 30, 2016.

She is survived by children, Sharon and Les Hess, Hilliard, Joyce and Bud Johnson, Coldwater, Patricia and Gary Heitkamp, Maria Stein, Gerard and Evelyn Ahrns, Celina, Rick and Elaine Ahrns, New Bremen, Mary Jean and Fred Siefring, St. Henry, Jim Ahrns, Kettering, Carol and Paul Keller, Maria Stein, and Nancy and Dale Clune, Coldwater, and a daughter in-law, Kathy Ahrns, Fort Loramie. Mary Alice is also survived by 36 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and siblings and in-laws, Ivo and Millie Heitkamp, St. Henry, Thelma Heitkamp, St. Marys, Rose Ann and Ivo Schimdt, Coldwater, Dorothy and Art Brunswick, Beavercreek, Charlene and Don Mikesell, Greenville, Ruth Frantz, Kettering, Alvin and Linda Heitkamp, Coldwater, Dan Heitkamp, Dayton, and Kathleen Fisher, of Fryburg.

She is preceded in death by a son, Donald; two grandchildren; siblings, Lavern Heitkamp, Louis Heitkamp, and David Heitkamp, Lucille and Ken Kessen, and Joan and Louie Riegelsperger, and father and mother in-law, Herman and Josephine (Schmidt) Ahrns; and in-laws, Joseph and Mary Ahrns, Martha and Clarence Poeppelman, Karl and Evelyn Ahrns, George Ahrns, and Bernard and Rosemary Ahrns.

Mary Alice cherished her family and they were the center of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters. She also enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, baking/cooking, and playing many types of card games. Mary Alice was a devoted Catholic and a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, its Ladies' Sodality, as well as a member of the church choir for 24 years.

Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, Mass of Christian Burial, with regards to social distancing will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, the Rev Matthew Keller CPPS officiant. Burial will follow in the Nativity Cemetery in Cassella.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry. The Mass will be live streamed from the Marion Catholic Community Website at http://www.marioncatholiccommunity.org/live-stream.html.

