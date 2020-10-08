SIDNEY — Mary Ellen Allenbaugh, age 91, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 6:24 p.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1929, in Pasco, Ohio, the daughter of the late Felix Burchett and E. Lucille (Starret) Burchett Hall, and step-father, William Hall. On March 7, 1948, she married Thomas Lee Allenbaugh, and he preceded her in death Sept. 21, 1993.

Mary Ellen is survived by daughter-in-law, Ann Allenbaugh, of Sidney; four grandchildren, Season (Jeromy) Greiwe, Andy (April) Allenbaugh, both of Quincy, Thomas Allenbaugh, and Elizabeth Allenbaugh, both of Columbus; six great-grandchildren, Andrea, Austin, and Anthony Allenbaugh, Trevor, Lane, and Blake Greiwe; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her cat, Pearl.

She was preceded in death by son, William Allenbaugh, and brother, Jerry Lee Longbrake.

Mrs. Allenbaugh was a 1947 Sidney High School graduate, and attended Edison State College. She served the community of Shelby County in many capacities over the years, including Shelby County treasurer for 13 years, and while serving as county treasurer, she served on the Ohio State Treasurer Association, moving through the ranks to president, board of the Central Committee for the Democratic Party, ladies aide at Pasco United Methodist Church where she was a life-long member, and various other committees. She was also a member of numerous card clubs, Sidney American Legion Auxiliary, Kiwanis Ladies, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.

Mary Ellen didn't just belong to things, she was involved. Whether it be with church, work or the various organizations she belonged to, she gave her all. Community and service meant everything to her, and she formed lasting relationships. She really cared about people, and it showed in her many friendships. She was a good and fun loving soul who will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor David Brisker officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to7 p.m. Per the family's request, and the governor's mandate, wearing masks and social distancing will be observed.

Memorials may be made to Pasco United Methodist Church and Wilson Hospice in honor of Mary Ellen.

Condolences may be expressed to the Allenbaugh family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.