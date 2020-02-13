CHICKASAW – Mary B. Droesch, age 85, of Chickasaw, Ohio, passed away at 5:08 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

She was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Sidney to the late Mathias and Emma (Schwartz) Behr. She married Anthony J. Droesch on Aug. 25, 1956, at Holy Angels Church, Sidney. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1991.

She is survived by children, Dominica "Dona" and Thomas Bazeley, Cincinnati, Cinda and David Helmstetter, St. Marys, Bonnie and Marvin Fortkamp, Fort Recovery, Larry J. Droesch, Wilmington, Zita Henry, Versailles, Kevin J. Droesch and fiancé Sandra Litmer, Chickasaw; 17 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother W.R. Ted and Sue Behr, Kettering; and sisters-in-law, Maxine Behr, Newark, Alice Behr, Wapakoneta, Marilyn Behr, Botkins.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald C. Henry; brothers, Marcel and Viola Behr, Jerome Behr, Cyril Behr, David and Ayako Barbara Behr, and Joseph Behr.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, Chickasaw, the Ladies Sodality of the church, a lay minister at Heritage Manor, Minster, a former CCD teacher and helped with the St. Jude Bike-a-thon fundraisers. She retired from Crown Equipment with over 25 years of service.

Mary also volunteered at the Center for Neurological Development and belonged to the St. Henry and Holy Angels prayer groups. Mary enjoyed doing family genealogy, babysitting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved playing boards games with them and letting them win.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Precious Blood Church, Chickasaw. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery, Chickasaw.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice and Briarwood Village Activity Fund.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.