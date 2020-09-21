SIDNEY — Mary E. (Scott) Ball, 78, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 1:56 p.m. at Fair Haven County Home.

She was born on Aug. 23, 1942, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Stanley and Alma (Stephenson) Scott. On Oct. 24, 1964, Mary married Thad Ball, who survives.

She is survived by two sons, Scott (Tracy) Ball, of Lancaster, and Eric (Larisa McHugh) Ball, of Yellow Springs, and three grandchildren, Payne Davis (Abbey) Ball, Kelsey Ball and Noah Ball.

Mrs. Ball retired from the Clerk of Courts as a public servant. Mary enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles with her husband. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for over 54 years in which she enjoyed doing Bible study.

A memorial services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney, Ohio, with the Rev. Steve Edmiston officiating. Burial will be private at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice,580 Lincoln Blvd. Suite 320, Kettering, OH 45429.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Ball family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.