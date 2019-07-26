COLUMBUS — Mary Margaret (Harold) Barfield died Friday, July 19, 2019.

She was born in 1926 to Fred and Oleeta Harold in Columbus, Ohio. Her English grandmother Mary Spafford was a constant presence in her life. All three would eventually follow her to Sidney.

Mary Margaret had a love of the arts. She did beautiful needle work. Music could bring her to tears. She taught herself to read music and play the piano. She acted in school and at the Players Club. But her first love, from age 3, was dance. She was on her way to New York to join the union when she received word her fiancée had been wounded in the Pacific Theater and was coming home.

On Sept. 26, 1945, she married the love of her life, Clay Barfield, the only boy she ever dated after meeting in the ninth grade.

Clay entered The Ohio State University while Mary Margaret worked on campus. "I had all the fun of college without the homework" she'd say. Saturday meant football, but early in the week they would attend film screenings where the coaches would show the game films and critique. So the near-sighted girl who hated gym class for fear of breaking her glasses learned football so well she could have coached. For the next 50-plus years, she was always calling plays from her favorite seat at Ohio Stadium on the top of C-deck.

In 1950, Dr. and Mrs. Barfield moved to Sidney where they built their life together for the next 67 years.

After being the best stay-at-home mother imaginable for 10 years, she went to work full-time in Clay's office. Her empathy truly guided her, and their patients became "family."

In her personal life, the former principal ballerina was always the supporting cast - the cheerleader, the one who was happiest letting others have the limelight. She was proud of others' accomplishments, never drawing attention to herself. Happiest when she made others happy. A family member once compared her to an oyster, since she could take the worst circumstance and find something so valuable that it became a pearl.

Mary Margaret loved trees, flowers, "pretty things" and the weather – snow was her favorite. She was the mother who'd pick up the kids when school dismissed early for a snowstorm, then get curb service at the Spot so they could watch it "snowing like mad!"

Most people in her life never knew the lovely ballerina that she still was in her heart and the muscle memory that caused constant pains. But as the English say, she kept calm and carried on, gracefully and graciously.

She was a devoted and beloved wife, a cherished and treasured mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her memory and example will live on in countless hearts and memories. By example, she taught us well.

We love you, Trudy! O-H…