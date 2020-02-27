SIDNEY — Mary "Peggy" M. Behr, age 96, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Landings of Sidney.

Peggy was born April 6, 1923, in Sidney to the late Oscar and Anna (Holder) Young. On Sept. 9, 1943, at Holy Angels Church, she married Sylvester "Si" Behr, who preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2012.

She is survived by son, Michael C. Behr and wife, Connie, of Sidney; grandchildren, Lori and W. Shawn Erfmeier, of Columbus, Indiana, and Kevin and Nicole Behr, of Sidney; and four great-grandchildren, Ava Behr, Leyton Erfmeier, Lucy Behr and Spencer Erfmeier.

She was preceded in death by six sisters, Dortha (Kenny) McDowell, Roseann (Huitt) Lawhead, Frieda (Al) Hance, Ruth "Pud" (Carl) Evans, Pauline Phelps and Lenita Chapman; four brothers, Paul Young, Webster (Elaine) Young, Eugene (Aribelle) Young and Lawrence (Marjorie) Young, and sister-in-laws, Marilyn (Robert) Parr, Marjorie (Bud) Kendall and Alberta "Bertie" (Bob) Palmisano.

Peggy was employed at Monarch Machine Tool and retired from General Highway, and was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed walking, reading and never met a stranger and loved conversations with all (a real people person).

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Father Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lehman Catholic High School and Wilson Hospice in memory of Peggy Behr.

Condolences may be expressed to the Behr family at theadamsfuneralhome.com.