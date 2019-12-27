DEGRAFF — Mary Irene Bell, 96, of DeGraff, went home to be with her Lord at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Logan Acres Care Center in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

She was born on March 25, 1923, a daughter of the late William Albert and Marie Mathilda "Tillie" (Wilt) Leiss. On May 21, 1941, she married Harold R. "Jack" Bell in Shelby County, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 7, 1993.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Dixie (Russ) Rowe; a great granddaughter, Megan Karus; three sisters, Joan Kinninger, Georgia Magdalena Metz, and Irma Lucille Brun; seven brothers, Ivan E. Leiss, Carl Edward Leiss, Clarence E. Leiss, Leo Franklin Leiss, Raymond W. Leiss, Norman Frederick "Jim" Leiss, and Herby Christian Leiss; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Carl) Dammeyer and Teresa (Mark) Ward; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A homemaker, Mary had also worked at Wirick's Grocery in Quincy; Rockwell, Bulldog, and HBD Industries, all in Bellefontaine; and Holloway Sportswear in Jackson Center. She enjoyed cooking, mowing yard, playing euchre, and most especially baking. She was well known for her pies and the cakes she would bake and decorate. Mary would always support the former DeGraff Fireman's Festival by donating baked goods to assist with their fundraiser. She was also a Girl Scout leader and member of Auxiliary Post 3528 in Quincy.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St. in DeGraff, where Pastor Michael Mitchell will officiate a funeral service at noon. Burial will follow in Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Mary's memory, to the DeGraff United Methodist Church, 1839 County Road 24 S., DeGraff, OH 43318, Riverside EMS, P.O. Box 2, DeGraff, OH 43318, or to the Logan Acres Activity Fund, 2739 County Road 91, Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

