Mary Bergman
1957 - 2020
CINCINNATI — Mary Katherine Bergman, age 63, died in her home in the morning of Monday Aug. 3.

She was born on May 1, 1957, in St. Marys, Ohio, to the late Raymond A. and Elizabeth (Buscher) Bergman. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Bergman, of Minster, her brother Gregory (and Betty) Bergman, of Minster, her sister, Sandy Grannen, Cincinnati, and her sister, Bethan (and Dan) Carson, of Cincinnati. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and her precious Springer Spaniel, Jaeger.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond F. and Thomas Bergman.

She graduated from Minster High School in 1975 and graduated with Accounting and Music degrees from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Indiana. She was a CPA and earned her MBA from the University of Cincinnati. She was the founder, president and star of Maine Street Opera in Chicago. She worked many years in Cincinnati and Chicago.

For her work, she spent two years in France and also travelled to Asia, Australia and Germany regularly. For her passion, she performed as a soloist Soprano throughout Chicago, Cincinnati and Germany as well as St. Augustine Church in Minster.

She is an accomplished pianist which began with the tutelage under Ruth Schweiterman (New Bremen, Ohio). Early in her music career, she performed for many years in the May Festival Chorus (Cincinnati, Ohio) developing many great friendships that lasted throughout her life.

In addition to music, she enjoyed playing tennis and golf and spoiling Jaeger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with social distancing being observed. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery in Minster, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Cincinnati www.hospiceofcincinnati.org.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
