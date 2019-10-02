MINSTER — Mary Lou Kothman Berning, age 73, of Minster, Ohio, passed away Oct. 1, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

She was born April 1, 1946, in Sidney, to the late Wilfred and Verna (Ebbing) Kothman. On Oct. 22, 1966 she married Thomas Berning.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Michael (Krista) Berning, of Kettering, Ohio, Maria (Mark) Larger of Sidney, and Malinda (Douglas) Pence of Medeira, Ohio; grandchildren; Kristian and Maggie Berning, Nichole (Alex) Lochard, Allison and Lauren Larger, Kayden and Keane Pence and great-grandchild, Reese Lochard. Also surviving are siblings, Joann Brackman, of Union, Ohio, William (Pat) Kothman, of Troy, Ohio, Patricia (Larry) Eichhorn, of Troy, Ohio, Mildred "Mickey" Shelley, of Dayton, Ohio., Thomas (Rita) Kothman, of Corinth, Texas, Ronald (Emily) Kothman, of Huber Heights, Ohio.

Her parents and brother-in-law, Cyril Brackman, preceded her in death.

Mary Lou graduated from Holy Angels High School in 1964. She graduated from Good Sam School of Nursing in 1967 as an RN. She was employed at Wilson Memorial Hospital for over 35 years as an OB nurse. She was a volunteer at Wilson Auxiliary and FISH Community Thrift Store.

She played in the Women's Golf League at Shelby Oaks. Mary Lou was an avid reader, loved to play cards, travel in their motor home, (winter in Florida), kayak, walk on the beach, and take boat rides at Lake Loramie.

Family and friends may visit from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

'Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m.at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Andrew Hess officiating. Burial at Graceland Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to FISH Community Thrift Store in Mary Lou's memory.

Online memories may be submitted at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.