SIDNEY – Mary "Grace" E. (Pohlman) Luthman, age 64, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence following an intense six-month battle with cancer.

She was born July 5, 1956, in Coldwater, Ohio, to the late Louis and Ellenor (Mueller) Pohlman. On Oct. 27, 1979, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Grace married Anthony "Tony" R. Luthman, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Ben and Erin (Winner) Luthman, of Huntsville, Sarah and Aaron Heilers, of Anna, Patrick and Melissa (Gaerke) Luthman, of McCartyville, and Katelin and Luke Hemmelgarn, of Fort Loramie; 14 grandchildren, Alice, Louis, Adam, Anthony, James and Esther Luthman, William, Elijah and Luke Heilers; Lilly, Vincent and Jackson Luthman, Carly and Harper Hemmelgarn; siblings, Norma and Irvin Osterloh, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, Ruth and Thomas Knapke, of Celina, Margie and David Bensman, of New Bremen, James and Linda Pohlman, of Frenchtown, Elaine (dec.) and Donald Heitkamp, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Henry and Becky Pohlman, of Versailles, Nick and Marilyn Pohlman, of Russia, William and Teresa Pohlman, of Versailles, Sharon and David Eyink, of Montezuma, Ted and Diane Pohlman of Yorkshire, and Sam and Betty Pohlman, of Yorkshire; brother and sister-in-laws, Thomas and Regina Luthman, of Sidney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A 1974 graduate of Versailles High School, Mrs. Luthman was employed at Anna Local Schools where she had been a teacher's aid and bus driver. She attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. She had been a CCD Catechist for 22 years and active in the Altar Rosary Sodality. She was also a lifetime member of Anna FFA Alumni and Shelby County Farm Bureau. Grace was a dedicated wife and mother, and her 14 grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She especially enjoyed cooking traditional Sunday brunches for her family. She was a skilled seamstress and an avid blood donor, working toward a 10-gallon goal.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Monday 9 to 10 a.m. in the church gathering space. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church CCD Program or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.