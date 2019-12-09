BOTKINS — Mary Louise Gerber, 95, of Botkins, passed away at 2:50 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

She was born on June 7, 1924, in Sidney, the daughter of the late Theron and Mary (Fogt) Springer. On Oct. 19, 1952, Mary Louise married S. Ned Gerber, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by three children, John (Linda) Gerber, of Troy, Marla (George) Mayberry, of Anna, and June (Jim) Hazell, of Arvada, Colorado; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by infant daughter, Marilyn Mae Gerber.

Mary Louise was a graduate of Sidney High School in 1942. For over 50 years, she was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Botkins.

A funeral service will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charla Grieves officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to Wilson Health Hospice in Mary Louise's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.