SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Mary "Helen" Gierhart, age 92 of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home with family by her side.

Helen was born in Orange Township, Sidney, Ohio, on April 30, 1927, to the late Harry AND Genevieve (Cole) Keiber.

She attended Orange Township schools and worked many years at Miller's Dress Shop, downtown Sidney.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years Richard Gierhart in 2001, sisters, Clara Woodruff, Ruth Keiber and one grandchild.

Helen is survived by her children, Gary Gierhart and Earnest Mackey, of Lakeland, Florida, Barbara and Mike Kinstle, Wapakoneta, Ohio, Linda Bristow, Sun City Center, Florida, Dennis Gierhart, Sun City Center, Florida, Karen and Perry Connor, Apollo Beach, Florida, Ronald Gierhart and George Sargent, Covington, Ohio, David and Donna Gierhart, Acworth, Georgia, and Sandy Smith, Sun City Center, Florida; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great friends along with her loving companion, Sophie.

Helen was an avid fan of John Wayne and in her later years got to sing and dance with "Elvis." She will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may visit from 9 until 11 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2019, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chad Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

