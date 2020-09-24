Mary Gilmore

LOCKINGTON — Mary Ann "Tootie" Gilmore, 89, of Lockington, passed away at 5:49 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born Dec, 26, 1930, in DeGraff to the late William and Elsie (Martz) Forsythe. She married Raymond B. Gilmore Jr. Sept. 23, 1951, at St. Mary Catholic Church; he preceded her in death Oct. 3, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Christina Kay (Robert) Eilerman, of Fort Loramie, and Mary Ellen (Randy) Martz, of Lockington; three grandsons, Mark (Rachel Vanderhorst) Eilerman, Matt (Gwen) Eilerman, Andrew (Brittany) Martz; and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Forsythe, and a sister, Catherine Douglas.

Tootie was a graduate of Houston High School and owned and operated the Forsythe Ice Cream store in Lockington for over 40 years. She loved to travel with her husband, was an avid reader and enjoyed working with her hands as evidenced by her talent for crocheting blankets for her family and loved ones.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with Pastor Linda Dulin Moore officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Beechwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lockington Volunteer Fire Deptartment, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.