Mary Gusching

NEW BREMEN — Mary Jane M. (Vogelsang) Gusching, age 90, formerly of Eastview Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Monday afternoon, June 22, 2020, at Elmwood Assisted Living in New Bremen, Ohio, where she had been a resident for three years.

She was born June 13, 1930, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Irene (Walkup) Vogelsang. On April 18, 1953, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Mary Jane married Richard P. Gusching, who preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 2017.

Surviving are five children and spouses, Robert and Kyle Gusching, of Minster, Mark and Linda Gusching, of Minster, William Gusching, of Newport, Donald and Lynn Gusching, of Fort Loramie, and Ann and Mitchell Eiting, of Versailles; and 17 grandchildren, Scott, Sarah and Eric Gusching, Renee Beere, Justin Gusching, Melissa Quellhorst and Daniel Gusching, Ryan, Kate, Steven and Michael Gusching, Kevin and Laura Gusching, Jacob Eiting, Allison Cox, Samuel and Elizabeth Eiting along with 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one infant daughter, Mary Jo Gusching; three siblings and spouses, Robert and Betty Vogelsang, Treva and Allen Westerheide and Carol and Jim Berning, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter Jr. and Anne Gusching, H. John Gusching and Nagel and Helen Gusching.

Mary Jane was a 1948 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She had been a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she walked students to morning Mass for many years. She also sang in the Christmas, Easter and funeral choirs. A homemaker, dedicated to the family, Mary Jane was a professional grandma. She was famous for baking cookies and pineapple up-side-down cake. She had a beautiful singing voice and also enjoyed sewing and crossword puzzles.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a,m, Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral rites. Live-Streaming of services may be viewed at www.nflregion.org.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Miami Valley or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.