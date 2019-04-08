MCCARTYVILLE — Mary Ruth (Homan) Hoying, age 89, of McCartyville, Ohio, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

She was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Celina to the late Aloys and Emma (Fortkamp) Homan. On June 25, 1952, she married Cletus M. Hoying and he died Feb. 10, 2017.

She is survived by children, Mark and June Hoying, Angie and Tom Albers, and Anita and Jack Billing, and a son-in-law, Gale Bruch, all of McCartyville. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as in-laws, Cyril and Martha Thobe, of Chickasaw, the Rev. Vincent Hoying, C.PP.S., of Carthagena, Marcellus "Bud" and Barb Hoying, of McCartyville, and Marcella and Cletus Thieman, of Minster.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Ann Burch, and siblings, Stanley and Lucille Homan and Wilma Thobe, and in-laws, Elmer and Benadette Hoying, Brother Norbert Hoying, Virgil and Irene Hoying and Marcellus Hoying.

Mary Ruth was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCartyville, the Altar Rosary Sodality and a Schoenstatt member. She was interested and actively followed her family and their various activities.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCartyville. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, McCartyville.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart Church.

