Mary Hoying

FORT LORAMIE — Mary Agnes (Poeppelman) Hoying, age 92, of Hickory Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes late Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio.

She was born April 21, 1928, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late William and Emma (Winner) Poeppelman. Following Emma's early passing, the role of homemaker was willingly carried out by the late Clara Rethman. On April 22, 1950, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Mary was married to Linus "Lindy" Hoying, who preceded her in death on May 2, 2019.

Surviving are four of five children (and spouses): Michael (dec.) and Marlene Hoying, of Fort Loramie, Kathy and Randy Schafer, of Fort Loramie, Gerald "Jerry" and Carol Hoying, of Fort Loramie, Charles "Chuck" and Martha Hoying, of Kettering, and William "Bill" and Sue Hoying, of Fort Loramie; 15 of 16 grandchildren (and spouses): Ryan and Audrey Hoying, Michelle and Dale Boolton, Kelly and Mark Rindler, Kara and Jeremy Morris, Kristin and Adam Miller, Dana and Bryan Meyer, Jace and Shelly Hoying, Alex and Ashley Hoying, Christopher Hoying (dec.), Eric and Elisa Hoying, Craig Hoying, Sarah Hoying, Jared and Tiffany Hoying, Justin and Lauren Hoying, Julie and Joel Hilgefort, Janell Hoying and fiancé Cole Meyer along with 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Hilda Francis, of Russia, and Kathleen "Katie" Mestemaker, of Coldwater; as well as sisters and brothers-in-law: Verona Poeppelman, of New Bremen, Nancy Hoying, of Chicago, Illionis, and Eugene Hoying, of Sun City, Florida; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by five siblings (and spouses): Norbert and Pauline Poeppelman, Herbert and Dorothy Poeppelman, Victoria and Paul Eilerman, Elmer Poeppelman and Edward and Jean Poeppelman as well as brothers and sisters-in-law: Delbert "Doc" Francis, Jack Mestemaker, Regina and Clem Aselage, Anna Marie and Gregor Eilerman, Louise and Alfred Boerger, Edward and Annabelle Hoying, Bernadette and Paul Gaier, Henry Jr. "Hank" Hoying, Jerry and Mary Hoying, Anthony and Mary Hoying, and Patrick and Patricia Hoying.

A 1946 graduate of Fort Loramie High School, Mary continued studies to become a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton. She retired in 1994 from Wilson Health Hospital where she had been employed 45 years as registered nurse. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Ann's Ladies Sodality, St. Michael C.L.C., the Minster Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and Fort Loramie Athletic Booster Club. Before moving to town, Mary and Lindy raised their family on the farm in St. Patrick and were members of St. Patrick Catholic Church where she served on the parish council and had been a lay communion distributor.

Mary enjoyed reading, traveling, crocheting and card clubs. Dedicated to her family, she especially enjoyed family visits, following her grandchildren's school activities and keeping everyone fortified with their favorite cookies and ice cream.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Social distancing and masks will be recommended at all funeral rites. Livestreaming of services may be viewed at www.nflregion.org.

Memorials may be made to the Michael Hoying/Fort Loramie Fire Department Scholarship Fund, Wilson Health Foundation or charities of choice.

