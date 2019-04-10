ANNA — Mary J. Thaman, age 62, of Anna, died on Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Dec. 9, 1956, in St. Marys to the late Jerome and Marcella (Wuebker) Pleiman.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Thaman; siblings and in-laws, Jerry and Linda Pleiman, of Anna, Mike and Nancy Pleiman, of Anna, Dave and Linda Pleiman, of Cincinnati, Karen and Matt Bonnoront, of New Knoxville, Sandy and Jim Willhoite, of Jamestown, John and Kathy Pleiman, of Fort Loramie, Sue and Joe Thieman, of New Bremen, Kathy and Allan Fogt, of McCartyville, Betty and Jim Cole, of Sidney and Bill and Kathy Thaman, of Milford Center; her father and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Vera Thaman, of Botkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by a sister, Judith Clement.

Mary was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville. She was a caregiver for her nieces, who thought of her as their second mother, and a former CCD teachers aid in Botkins. She enjoyed spending time outdoors at the lake in Michigan, golfing and helping on the Pleiman family farm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Steve Mondiek, celebrant. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, and at Sacred Heart Church Monday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Hospice. Condolences may be left at funeral home's website, www.hogenkampfh.com.