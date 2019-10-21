PIQUA – Mary Jane Carey, 92, of Piqua, passed away at 11:48 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Oct. 3, 1927, in Piqua to the late Albert and Genevieve (Francis) Groff.

She married Wallace C. Carey Oct. 16, 1952, in Piqua; he preceded her in death June 30, 2015.

Survivors include a son, Mark (Marsha) Carey, of Bradford; daughters, Vickie (John) Bergman, of Russells Point, Patricia (Terry) Latimer, of Sidney; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Carey was a 1946 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a devout member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and loved her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356.

