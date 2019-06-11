SIDNEY — Mary Jo Enneking, age 78, passed away at her home on June 10, 2019, following an extended illness.

The third of eight daughters, Mary Jo was born on March 29, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to Joseph Oswald (JO) and Mary (Hemmelgarn) Grillot. Her sisters often thought she was the favorite since she was named after both her mother and daddy.

Mary Jo graduated from Russia High School in 1959. She met her future husband, Robert Enneking, on a blind date arranged by Bob's brother. Bob and she were married on May 5, 1962, and celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this past May.

After getting married, Mary Jo and Bob lived in Russia, Ohio, (on her grandparent's farm) before moving to Huber Heights and then Boulder, Colorado. They lived in Colorado for many years before selling their home, packing their belongings, and buying an RV. For one year they travelled extensively across America visiting 47 states during that time. After their RV adventure Mary Jo and Bob settled in Sidney to live close to family and friends and have lived here for over 30 years.

Mary Jo was never one to sit still, and she was also very meticulous. Her career included jobs at DP&L, Piedmont/US Airlines, a jewelry company, a bank and a restaurant. She was an excellent cook who inherited her mother's gift of presentation. She and Bob enjoyed bike riding, cross-country skiing and traveling in the United States and abroad. They spent their 50th wedding anniversary on a river cruise in France. Family was important to Mary Jo and she and Bob often visited nieces and nephews during their travels.

In addition to her parents, three sisters preceded Mary Jo in death, Annette Goldschmidt, Louise Koenig, and Joan Donauer.

She is survived by four sisters, Patricia (Ronald) Francis, of Sidney, Carol (Robert) Huecker, of Minster, Barbara (Daniel) Creagan, of Cornwall, New York, and Nancy (Lynn) Maurer, of Botkins. Also surviving are in-laws, Jerome Goldschmidt, Raymond Koenig, Michael Donauer, numerous nieces and nephews, and seven godchildren whom she affectionately called "my kids." Bob's parents, his seven siblings, and their spouses have also become her family over the years.

Mary Jo was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. She was a part of the RCIA hospitality team for many years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Langenkamp officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. There will be no funeral home viewing.

Frontotemporal Degeneration and Dementia are cruel diseases, so in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AFTD, Radnor Station Building 2 Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road; Radnor, PA 19087 or Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

Guestbook condolences to the family can be left at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.