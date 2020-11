CARMEL, CA — Mary Kathryn (Dicke) Reed, age 92, Formerly of New Bremen and Lima, Ohio, died peacefully surrounded by family on October 30, 2020 at her residence located at The Cottages of Carmel in Carmel, California.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Spring or Summer of 2021. Interment will take place in the German Protestant (Lock Two) Cemetery of New Bremen, Ohio.

The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen is assisting the family during this time of loss.