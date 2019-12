PIQUA — Mary Ellen Kerr, age 93, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 12:37 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.