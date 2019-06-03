MINSTER — Mary H. Knapke, 88, Minster, passed away at 1:10 a.m. on June 3, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, Ohio.

She was born Sept. 28, 1930, in Minster, to Hershmel H. Cull and Thelma K. "Sam" Laufersweiler Cull. On Aug. 18, 1949, she married Luke B. Knapke.

Mary is survived by children, Ann Fletcher, Tony and Debra Knapke, Paul and JoAnn Knapke, Melanie and Doug Taylor, Gene and Norma Knapke, John and Janet Knapke, Ted and Trish Knapke, Kathy and Jim Keiser, and Susan and Dan Paulus; 24 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Poletz; and brother Jim Cull.

She was preceded in death by husband, Luke Knapke, on March 16, 2010, son-in-law, Steven Kemper, and grandson, Michael Kemper.

Mary was a devout member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, serving on the parish council, Mission Commission, and various other ministries. She loved to craft rosaries and sew quilts for veterans in hospitals.

She enjoyed 30 years of service at the FJ Stallo Memorial Library, and retired as head librarian.

She was an active member of the Minster Historical Society. She and her husband Luke translated the historical account of early area settler Liwwat Boke, and translated early German issues of the Community Post. Together they developed an obituary card file system to aid local genealogical research.

In 2010, she was Grand Marshal of the Minster Oktoberfest, and in 2012 was honored as Minster Civic Association Citizen of the Year.

Mary was an officer of the American Legion Auxiliary, and received the Department of Ohio Unit Member of the Year award in 2017, recognizing her many years of service.

Mary enjoyed reading, traveling, fishing and spending time with her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

In lieu of flowers donations should be made to "Blessed from Above" St. Augustine Organ Fund and FJ Stallo Library.

