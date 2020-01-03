CENTERVILLE — Mary R. Leakas, age 95, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Mary was a kind and caring woman with a heart for serving others. As a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, she served as president of both the Ladies Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope, adviser to the Maids of Athena, Sunday School Superintendent, and long-time Pastry and Kafenion Chairman for the Dayton Greek Festival. She was also a member of the Pleiades Chapter Eastern Star in Sidney, Ohio, and Alpha Chi Omega Sorority Alumni in Dayton.

Mary is joyously reunited with those who preceded her in death, including loving husband, Theodore J. Leakas; parents, Andrew and Aglaia Rubekas; sisters, Helen and Zoe Rubekas; and son-in-law, Clyde Heddings.

She is survived by her son, James (Diana) Leakas, of Kettering; daughter, Rebecca Ziehler Heddings, of Centerville; grandchildren, Andrew (Dessine) Ziehler, of Spring Valley, Stephen (Emily) Ziehler, of Springboro, Theo (Briana) Leakas, of California, and Krista (Roger) Athmer, of Cincinnati; and six great-grandchildren.

Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Otterbein Springboro House 50 for their loving care over the last three years, and express their appreciation to Otterbein Hospice for their help in making her final days comfortable for all.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 3 to 5 p.m., with Trisagion prayers at 4 p.m., at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, with the Rev. Joseph Gingrich officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Philoptochos Society c/o Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton, OH 45405.

