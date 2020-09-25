Mary Lewis

SIDNEY — Mary E. Lewis, 80, of Sidney, passed away at 8:49 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Minster.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1940, in Smithtown, Kentucky, the daughter of the late George A. and Cora L. (Sexton) Perry. On June 2, 1956, she married Willard Lewis, who preceded her in death on June 28, 2013.

Mary is survived by daughter, Kathy (Tom) Whitehead; son, Michael (Collette) Lewis; four grandchildren, Nicole Lewis, Ashley (Luke) Kelly, Bryan Whitehead and Katie Lewis; five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Camden, Shayne, Braxtyn and Hayden; one great-grandchild on the way; sisters, Reba (Jack) Martin, Rosa (Cecil) Branham and Wilma Whitehead; and brother, Robert Perry.

Mary was preceded in death by son, Randall "Randy" Lewis; two granddaughters, Erica and Myra Lewis; sister, Oma Perry; and brothers, Tom, Ben, William, John and Barney.

Mary retired from the Copeland-Emerson Climate after 26 years of service. Mary was a member of Full Gospel Community Church in Sidney. She loved the time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Mary was a devout Christian and let her light shine. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and keeping the shrubs neatly trimmed. Mary will be greatly missed.

A funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Mary's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Lewis family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.