SIDNEY — Mary Catherine "Kate" Littlejohn, age 94, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 8:25 p.m. at her home.

She was born on March 10, 1925, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Samuel and Lovora (Snider) Swiger. On Feb. 12, 1948, she married Louis W. Littlejohn, who preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2016.

Kate is survived by six children, Melanie (Joseph) Eshman, of South Bend, Indiana, Michael Littlejohn, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Gail (Craig Zimmerman) Layman, Timothy (Deedy) Littlejohn, both of Sidney, Terri (Allen Kleeberger) Littlejohn, of Rochester, Minnesota, and David (Michelle) Littlejohn, of Piqua; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Marigrace (Michael) Lang, of Wills Point, Texas.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister and one grandson.

Mrs. Littlejohn was valedictorian of her graduating class at Jackson Center High School. She was a homemaker and worked for many years as a bookkeeper and clerk. She loved her large family and enjoyed quilting and playing cards.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Eileen Hix officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Hospice, Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF), or the donor's choice and condolences may be expressed to the Littlejohn family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.