SIDNEY – Mary M. Stallard, 89, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 2:59 p.m. at Fair Haven County Home.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1931, in Pulaski County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clyde and Nellie (Davis) Johnston. On Feb. 12, 1955, she married Pastor Ralph Stallard, who preceded her in death on May 31, 2018.

Mary is survived by three children, Judy (Doug) Thobe, of Russia, Gary (Evelyn) Stallard, of Houston, and Jerry (Terry) Stallard, of LaMarque, Texas; son-in-law, David (Annette) Roeth, of Houston; grandchildren, Rachel (Andy), Leslie (David), Bethany, Kyle (Lauren), Brian (Amy) DeAnna (Jacob), Leann (Jesse) and Jacob (Kristen); 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Dan Johnston, of Anderson, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Johnston, of New Castle, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Teresa Roeth; brothers, Leroy, Lawrence "Buddy" and Ernest "Ed" Johnston.

Mary was retired from the former Copeland Corporation where she worked for over 41 years. She was a member of Full Gospel Community Church in Sidney where she served faithfully alongside her husband, Ralph, who pastored the church for 27 years. Mary greatly loved her family and church family, who will all miss her dearly.

A private service for Mary's family will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating. While the service is excluded to family only, it will be livestreamed on Facebook at the funeral home's page. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Full Gospel Community Church in Mary's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Mary's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.